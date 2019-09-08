Sudan's cabinet sworn in, 1st since al-Bashir's ouster

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan has sworn in its first Cabinet since the military ousted autocratic President Omar al-Bashir in April following mass pro-democracy protests.

The new members include Sudan's first woman foreign minister, Asmaa Abdalla, and a former World Bank economist as finance minister.

The Cabinet is part of a power-sharing agreement between the military and pro-democracy demonstrators. The agreement was signed following pressure from the United States and its Arab allies, amid growing concerns the political crisis could ignite a civil war.

The new prime minister, Abdallah Hamdok, is still negotiating with the pro-democracy movement over the last two Cabinet posts.

The swearing-in took place Sunday before to country's top judge, as well as Hamdok and Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the head of the sovereign council.