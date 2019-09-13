Subways underwater: Flash flood drenches Algerian capital

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — A flash flood in Algeria's capital inundated subway stations and the city's new airport, turned major boulevards into muddy rivers and trapped drivers in cars.

No deaths were reported, but civil security spokesman Karim Bernaoui said Friday that "the damage is enormous" from the Thursday evening downpour.

The Algiers mayor said 40 millimeters of rain fell in 40 minutes, the equivalent of three months of normal rainfall.

Some subway stations and tram lines remained closed Friday morning. Images on Algerian media and social networks showed subway stations transformed into underground lakes, travelers perched on railings.

Authorities urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel Friday, and the national weather service warned of new rains.

Algiers residents accused city authorities of failing to maintain gutters and other infrastructure.