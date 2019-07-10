Serbian defense minister banned from Kosovo

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia's defense minister says he has been banned from entering Kosovo, denouncing its leaders as "liars."

Aleksandar Vulin, known for his bombastic and pro-Russia stance, said in a statement Wednesday that he and military personnel from Belgrade's military hospital wanted to visit Kosovo Serbs who live in the north of the former Serbian province.

Kosovo last week temporarily banned Serbian officials from entering the country, saying they will reverse that position when Belgrade recognizes Kosovo's statehood.

Although the U.S. and most of the West recognize Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence, Serbia and its ally Russia do not.

Using a derogatory term in Serbia for ethnic Albanians, Vulin said Kosovo's leaders are "liars who don't want Serbs" in Kosovo.

He said "they want their state, their territory."