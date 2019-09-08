Saudi king replaces energy minister, naming one of his sons

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia's King Salman has replaced the country's energy minister with one of his own sons, naming Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman to one of the most important positions in the kingdom.

Khalid al-Falih was replaced as energy minister just days after losing his position as board chairman of the state-owned oil giant Aramco. Al-Falih also saw his portfolio diminished last week when a new ministry of mining and industry was created, removing that sector from the purview of the energy ministry.

New Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz is an older half-brother to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and formerly minister of state of energy affairs. The two brothers are not believed to be close.

The change was announced early Sunday in a royal decree published by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.