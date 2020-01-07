Russian president visits Syria, meets officials

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Syria on Tuesday and met officials including President Assad, state media reported.

Putin's visit is the second to the war-torn country where his troops have been fighting alongside government forces since 2015.

The visit comes amid heightened tensions between Iran, a key Syrian ally, and the United States, following the killing of a top Iranian general in a U.S. airstrike in neighboring Iraq.

Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimanis death has sparked calls across Iran for revenge against America for a slaying. A funeral procession for Soleimani was held Tuesday.

U.S. troops are based in eastern Syria, making the country a potential site of conflict with Iran.

State news agency SANA gave no further details about Putin's visit only saying that he met with Assad in a Russian military base in the capital.

The last time Putin visited Syria was in 2017 when he declared that mission for Russian troops has been accomplished. Russia has been a main backer of Assad and has tipped the balance of power in his favor over the past four years with government forces now in control in most of the country.

Syria's conflict that began in March 2011 has left more than 400,000 people dead.

Last week U.S. warplanes attacked bases of Iran-backed Iraqi fighters in western Iraq and eastern Syria killing 25 and wounding dozens others.

The U.S. government warned ships of an unspecified threat from Iran across all the Mideast's waterways, crucial routes for global energy supplies.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Air Force launched a drill with 52 fighter jets in Utah, just days after President Donald Trump threatened to hit 52 sites in Iran.