Protesters in Hong Kong decry government's 'empty rhetoric'

A protester is shrouded by tear gas in Hong Kong, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Droves of protesters filled public parks and squares in several Hong Kong districts on Monday in a general strike staged on a weekday to draw more attention to their demands that the semi-autonomous Chinese city's leader resign. Photo: Kin Cheung, AP

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong protesters have condemned what they call the government's "empty rhetoric" and instances of alleged police abuse in an inaugural "People's Press Conference."

Three protesters who spoke to reporters Tuesday said the briefing was intended to counter the regular government and police news conferences in which authorities have repeatedly decried violent acts by some pro-democracy demonstrators.

An activist using the pseudonym Jerry Chan said some officers have shown "total lack of self-discipline," adding that some tear gas was fired on residential buildings during clashes across several districts Monday.

The protesters apologized for the inconveniences brought on by a general strike Monday that paralyzed regular workday operations in the city. Major roads and public transit lines were blocked, while at least 77 flights out of the airport were cancelled.