Prince Andrew to step back from public duties

FILE - In this Monday, April 13, 2015 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew visits the AkzoNobel Decorative Paints facility in Slough, England. Prince Andrew's effort to put the Jeffrey Epstein scandal behind him may have instead done him irreparable harm. While aides are trying to put the best face on his widely criticized interview with the BBC, royal watchers are asking whether he can survive the public relations disaster and remain a working member of the royal family. (David Parker/Pool Photo via AP, File) less FILE - In this Monday, April 13, 2015 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew visits the AkzoNobel Decorative Paints facility in Slough, England. Prince Andrew's effort to put the Jeffrey Epstein scandal behind him ... more Photo: David Parker, AP Photo: David Parker, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Prince Andrew to step back from public duties 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — Britain's Prince Andrew says he is stepping back from public duties with the queen's permission.

Andrew said it has become clear to him in recent days that his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has become a “major distraction” to the royal family’s work.

He said Wednesday he regrets his association with Epstein and that he “deeply sympathizes” with his victims.