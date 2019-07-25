Petrobras to supply fuel to Iranian ships: Brazil top court

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil's top court says state oil company Petrobras must supply fuel to two Iranian vessels that have been stranded off the coast of Parana state since early June.

The decision confirmed Thursday by the Federal Supreme Court upheld a previous ruling by a local court in the state of Parana.

Petrobras has been refusing to provide fuel to the two vessels, arguing that they appear on a U.S. sanctions list and that the company would risk significant fines.

Iran's ambassador was quoted this week by Iran's semi-official Fars news agency saying that Tehran could reconsider imports from Brazil if the situation was not solved promptly.

Iran is the biggest importer of Brazilian corn and fifth biggest importer of meet and soybean.

Petrobras says it has yet to be notified.