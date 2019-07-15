Pakistan says 22 missing in flash floods in Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan says at least 22 people are missing and feared dead after heavy rains triggered flash floods in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir.

Ahmed Raza Qadri, the Pakistani minister for disaster management in the disputed territory, says the flooding late on Sunday also caused much destruction and damage in the village of Lesswa in Neelum Valley.

Qadri says they have not been able to find the 22 who were swept away by the waters, including two soldiers and 11 members of the Tableeghi Jamaat religious group.

Saeedur Rehman, a disaster management official, says efforts are being made to reach people stranded in their homes in the rea, cut off by the flooding.

The disputed region of Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and claimed by both countries in its entirety.