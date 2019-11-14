Old is the new: Poland reappoints Prime Minister Morawiecki

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s outgoing prime minister has been given the task of forming a new government following an election that gave the country’s ruling right-wing party a second term in power.

President Andrzej Duda appointed Mateusz Morawiecki the new premier Thursday at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw.

The new Cabinet is expected to made up of mostly the same ministers linked to the ruling Law and Justice party, but Morawiecki is expected to pay special attention to European Union matters and to climate.

Morawiecki vowed to seek good responses to the “challenges facing the world and Poland.”