Officials: Explosions wound 5 in east Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A series of explosions on Friday in eastern Afghanistan, including one from a bombing outside a mosque, wounded five people, officials said.

The explosions began shortly after 7 a.m. first targeting the house of Suhrab Qaderi, the head of the Nangarhar provincial council, said Ahmad Ali Azrat, a provincial council member. A bodyguard was wounded. A second explosion nearby, minutes later, wounded one civilian.

Several hours later as worshippers finished their weekly Friday prayers a bomb planted outside the mosque in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, exploded, said provincial police spokesman Mubariz Atal. Three people were wounded in that explosion.

All three explosive devices appeared to be remotely detonated. Atal said they were all improvised explosive devices. The explosions frightened residents of Jalalabad, which has been rocked by a series of explosions in recent months.

An Islamic State group affiliate headquartered in Nangarhar Province took responsibility for two of the attacks Friday.

The Islamic State group said it killed and wounded four Afghan police and guards protecting the home of a Member of Parliament. The Parliamentarian was not identified, but Azrat, the provincial council member, said the house belonged to the head of the council.

No one took responsibility for the attack outside the mosque.

In recent months, the IS affiliate has expanded its footprint in Afghanistan, setting up bases in neighboring Kunar and Nuristan provinces, also in eastern and northeastern Afghanistan.

Associated Press Writer Maamoun Youssef in Cairo contributed to this report