Official: Prince William, Kate to visit Pakistan Oct. 14

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan's foreign minister says Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate will arrive in the capital, Islamabad, on a four-day visit next week.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Friday the royal couple, known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, will arrive in Pakistan on Oct. 14.

He said the visit will further improve ties between Pakistan and Britain.

Qureshi said Prince William's mother Princess Diana visited Pakistan in the 1990s to participate in a fund-raising event for a cancer hospital built by Imran Khan, now Pakistan's prime minister.

Qureshi said Pakistanis still fondly remember Diana, who died in a car accident in 1997.