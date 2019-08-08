Norway downplays Maduro's skipping of talks with opposition

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The chief facilitator of negotiations between Venezuela's socialist administration and opposition is downplaying the decision by President Nicolás Maduro to skip a scheduled round of talks.

Dag Nylander of Norway's Foreign Affairs Ministry told The Associated Press Thursday that he's in contact with both sides about finding a date for talks to resume.

Maduro on Wednesday night said he had decided not to send envoys to the Caribbean island of Barbados, where talks were to resume Thursday. That was to protest the Trump administration's decision to freeze the Venezuelan government's assets in the U.S.

Maduro's government also said it would review the mechanism of the talks to ensure it contributes to an efficient solution to the problems Venezuelans face.

Norway has been sponsoring talks between the two sides since May.