Mobile phone link now working on both sides of split Cyprus

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The United Nations has lauded the news that mobile phone coverage has been extended to both sides of the divide on the east Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus.

That means Turkish Cypriots living in the breakaway north and Greek Cypriots living in the internationally recognized south can use their mobile devices on either side for the first time.

The first call was made around noon Thursday between Cyprus' Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Mustafa Akinci, leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots.

They agreed to meet as soon as possible to evaluate the chances of a resumption of reunification talks and to mull additional confidence-building measures.

Although north-south crossings across a U.N. controlled buffer zone began in 2003, people have been unable to use their mobile phones on either side.