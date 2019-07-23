Market bombing in Pakistan kills 2, wounds 29

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani official says a roadside bomb has exploded in a market on the outskirts of Quetta, killing at least two people and wounding 29.

Mir Ziaullah Longove, the provincial home minister, described Tuesday's bombing as an "act of terrorism" by the "enemies of Pakistan," and says an emergency has been declared.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.

Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan province, which has seen previous attacks by ethnic Baluch separatists and Islamic militants.