Madrid to close all schools for 2 weeks after virus spike

Young students play in a public school, in Vitoria, northern Spain, Monday, March 9, 2020. Health authorities in the Madrid region say that infections for the new coronavirus have more than doubled in the past 24 hours. less Young students play in a public school, in Vitoria, northern Spain, Monday, March 9, 2020. Health authorities in the Madrid region say that infections for the new coronavirus have more than doubled in the past ... more Photo: Alvaro Barrientos, AP Photo: Alvaro Barrientos, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Madrid to close all schools for 2 weeks after virus spike 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

MADRID (AP) — All the schools, including kindergartens and universities, in the Madrid region are to close from Wednesday for two weeks following a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in and around the Spanish capital, Health Minister Salvador Illa announced Monday.

He also announced more than 200 new cases and three deaths across Spain since the previous tally given only a few hours earlier.

Spain has confirmed 1,204 cases of coronavirus, with 28 deaths and 74 people in intensive care, Illa said. Those cases, he said, "imply a change for the worse of the disease in Spain".

National broadcaster TVE said the measure in Madrid would affect some 1.2 million students.

Madrid has registered more than half of the cases of the new virus in the country, with much of the contagion linked to nursing homes and health workers.

Earlier on Monday, authorities in northern Spain’s Basque Country also announced the closure of educational centers around the regional capital, Vitoria, where the second-worst cluster has been identified.