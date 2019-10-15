Kosovo withdraws application for Interpol membership

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo has withdrawn its application for Interpol membership while waiting for a new government to be formed.

Outgoing Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj sent a letter to the international law enforcement organization's General Assembly meeting that opened Tuesday in Santiago, Chile.

Haradinaj's press office says the letter asks to have the application postponed until next year.

Kosovo's application to join Interpol failed last year after Serbia lobbied against the fellow Balkan country, which in a vote by existing members failed to get the required two-thirds approval.

Kosovo's government imposed a 100% tariff on Serb imports in retaliation. The tariff is among the issues that have stalled European Union-facilitated talks to normalize the two countries' relations.

Kosovo is a former Serbian province, and Serbia does not recognize its 2008 declaration of independence.