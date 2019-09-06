Korean Peninsula awaits typhoon; dozens of flights canceled

Fishing boats are anchored in port as Typhoon Lingling approaches to Korean peninsular on Jeju Island, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Byun Ji-chul/Yonhap via AP) Fishing boats are anchored in port as Typhoon Lingling approaches to Korean peninsular on Jeju Island, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. (Byun Ji-chul/Yonhap via AP) Photo: Byun Ji-chul, AP Photo: Byun Ji-chul, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Korean Peninsula awaits typhoon; dozens of flights canceled 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Dozens of flights have been cancelled and parks are being closed in South Korea as powerful Typhoon Lingling gains momentum on its path toward the Korean Peninsula.

The Korea Meteorological Association says the typhoon was 430 kilometers (267 miles) southwest of the southern resort island of Jeju as of Friday afternoon.

The storm is forecast to pass off the west coast of South Korea on Saturday afternoon before making landfall in North Korea on Saturday evening.

The agency is warning about possible flooding, landslides and structure damage caused by "strong rain combined with very strong wind" expected nationwide until early Sunday.

Jeju International Airport has cancelled 80 flights and South Korea's transport ministry says more flights are expected to be cancelled nationwide.

Seoul has closed its public parks and zoos.