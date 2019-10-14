Japan looks for missing after typhoon, warned of mudslides

Cars are stranded on a road as the city is submerged in muddy waters after an embankment of the Chikuma River broke, in Nagano, central Japan, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. Rescue efforts for people stranded in flooded areas are in full force after a powerful typhoon dashed heavy rainfall and winds through a widespread area of Japan, including Tokyo.(Yohei Kanasashi/Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — Rescue crew are digging through mudslides and searching near flooded rivers for missing people after a typhoon caused serious damage in central and northern Japan, leaving as many as 35 people dead.

Typhoon Hagibis, which hit Japan's main island on Saturday, unleashed torrents of rain and strong winds that left thousands of homes flooded, damaged or without power. Kyodo News service reported Monday the typhoon killed 35 people, and 17 people were missing.

Authorities warned of more mudslides with rain forecast for the area.

Some muddy waters in streets, fields and residential areas had subsided. But many places remained flooded.

People who lined up for morning soup at evacuation shelters expressed worries about the homes they had left behind.