Italian leaders finalize ministry picks for new government

ROME (AP) — Political leaders say they've put the final touches on Italy's next government, which will shut out right-wing firebrand Matteo Salvini and his anti-migrant League.

Premier-designate Giuseppe Conte is expected to report back soon to Italy's president, possibly later Wednesday, with a Cabinet list for what would be his second government.

Salvini toppled Conte's previous, populist coalition by yanking his party's coalition support last month, hoping to force an election and become premier himself.

But, despite bitter rivalry, the center-left Democratic Party has agreed to govern with the populist 5-Star Movement, which again will be senior partner.

The coalition must win mandatory confidence votes in the legislature's two chambers. Together, the Democrats, 5-Stars and a tiny left-wing party should muster a slim majority.