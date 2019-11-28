Israel demolishes homes of 4 suspected Palestinian attackers

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has demolished the homes of four Palestinians suspected of killing an Israeli soldier.

Israeli forces tore down the homes in the West Bank village of Beit Kahil, northwest of Hebron. Israel says the four are suspected of being involved in the fatal stabbing Cpl. Dvir Sorek in August.

Clashes erupted during Thursday’s demolition, with Palestinian protesters hurling rocks and burning tires at Israeli troops.

Aref Asafrah, the father of one of the suspected killers, says he and his ten children are now homeless.

Israel says it carries out home demolitions as a deterrent against future Palestinian attackers.

The new defense minister, Naftali Bennett, said Thursday that home demolitions prove “there is a price to terror, and Jewish blood is not spilled without cost.”