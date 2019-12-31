Iraqi mourners try to storm US Embassy after airstrikes

BAGHDAD (AP) — Hundreds of Iraqi mourners are trying to storm the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad following deadly U.S. airstrikes this week that killed 25 fighters from an Iran-backed Shiite militia in Iraq.

The mourners held funerals for the killed in a Baghdad neighborhood, after which they marched on to the heavily fortified Green Zone on Tuesday and kept walking till they reached the sprawling U.S. Embassy there.

AP journalists saw the crowd try to storm the embassy, shouting “Down, down USA!”