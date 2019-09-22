Iraq officials: New strike targets military base, no damage

BEIRUT (AP) — An Iraqi security official and a militia commander say a new airstrike has targeted a military base in the western Anbar province.

Sunday's strike missed the base, landing outside the perimeter and causing no damage or casualties.

The airstrike was the latest in a series of unclaimed strikes on weapons depots and bases of Iran-backed militias in Iraq.

The Popular Mobilization Forces blame the string of bombings on Israel, which frequently targets Iranian interests in neighboring Syria.

A PMF commander told The Associated Press that the base is 120 kilometers (75 miles) from the Syrian border.

The official and commander spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

It was not clear whether the attack was carried out by a drone or jet.