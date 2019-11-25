International team to investigate Bolivia’s violence

Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Anez, left, poses for a picture after enacting a law to hold new elections in La Paz, Bolivia, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Bolivia is struggling to stabilize after weeks of anti-government protests and violence in which at least 30 people have been killed. Former president Evo Morales resigned on Nov. 10 after an election that the opposition said was rigged. less Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Anez, left, poses for a picture after enacting a law to hold new elections in La Paz, Bolivia, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Bolivia is struggling to stabilize after weeks of ... more Photo: Juan Karita, AP Photo: Juan Karita, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close International team to investigate Bolivia’s violence 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — International experts are in Bolivia to investigate the deadly violence that followed a disputed Oct. 20 vote and the resignation of former President Evo Morales.

Members of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights on Monday arrived in the central city of Sacaba, where nine Morales supporters were killed in a clash with security forces on Nov. 15.

Paulo Abrão, executive secretary of the Washington-based commission, says investigators are listening to all sides and will push authorities to “render justice, compensate victims and clarify the facts.”

At least 32 people died during protests since last month. Morales claimed victory in the election that international observers said was marred by irregularities.

Morales resigned and went into exile on Nov. 10.

Protests have eased and Bolivia’s interim government is calling for new elections.