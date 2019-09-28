Indian security forces kill 3 rebels in Kashmir

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian police say they have killed three insurgents in an exchange of gunfire in Indian-controlled Kashmir and rescued a civilian in whose house they took refuge.

Police said in a Tweet that five rebels entered the house in Batote town in Jammu region after they were chased by security forces on Saturday.

Security forces cordoned the area and the exchange of gunfire followed. Police didn't say whether two of the rebels managed to flee the area during the clash.

India imposed heavy restrictions in the area it controls in Kashmir after it stripped it of its statehood and semi-autonomy on Aug. 5.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training insurgents who have been fighting for independence from India or its merger with Pakistan since 1989. Islamabad denies the accusation.