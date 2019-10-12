India to restore post-paid cellphone connections in Kashmir

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian authorities say around 4 million post-paid cellphone connections will be restored in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Monday, more than two months after New Delhi downgraded the region's semi-autonomy and imposed a security and communications lockdown.

Rohit Kansal, a government spokesman, says that internet services will remain suspended for now. Authorities fear that insurgents and separatists will use the internet to provoke anti-India protests in the region.

Kansal told reporters on Saturday that more than 2 million prepaid cellphones will not be re-activated immediately. Landline phones were restored in the region last month.

Facing international pressure to ease people's sufferings and restore normal life, Indian authorities announced earlier in the week that they would allow tourists back into the region after ordering them to leave in August because of security concerns.