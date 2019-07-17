Hong Kong elders march to support young demonstrators

HONG KONG (AP) — Some 2,000 Hong Kong senior citizens, including a popular actress, are marching in a show of support for youths at the forefront of monthlong protests against a contentious extradition bill in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Wearing white tops and black pants, the seniors also slammed alleged police brutality in the latest protest Sunday in Hong Kong's Sha Tin district, where violent scuffles in a shopping mall saw dozens injured and over 40 people detained.

Veteran actress Deannie Ip said police shouldn't use heavy-handed tactics against young protesters, who "have no guns" and were peacefully expressing their frustrations.

Ip and several others held a banner reading "Support youth to protect Hong Kong" as they marched Wednesday in a financial district.