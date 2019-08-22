Guatemala certifies result of Aug. 11 presidential vote

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala's Supreme Electoral Tribunal has made it official: Alejandro Giammattei will be the country's next president.

Tribunal president Julio Solórzano said Thursday at a news conference that the results of the Aug. 11 runoff have been certified giving Giammattei the victory.

The court also officially declared César Guillermo Castillo Reyes as vice president-elect.

Giammattei won about 58% of the 3.2 million votes cast, compared with 42% for former first lady Sandra Torres.