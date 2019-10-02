Germany: EU migrant rescue plan to include opt-out clause

FILE- In this April 4, 2019 file photo, a migrant stands behind fence at a refugee camp in the village of Diavata, west of Thessaloniki, northern Greece. About 300 migrants from various parts of Greece gathered outside the Diavata camp, in response to an anonymous posting on social media that urged migrants trapped in Greece to go to the border with North Macedonia and try to push their way through _ with a view to crossing a series of sealed Balkan borders and reaching Europe's prosperous heartland. less FILE- In this April 4, 2019 file photo, a migrant stands behind fence at a refugee camp in the village of Diavata, west of Thessaloniki, northern Greece. About 300 migrants from various parts of Greece ... more Photo: Giannis Papanikos, AP Photo: Giannis Papanikos, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Germany: EU migrant rescue plan to include opt-out clause 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Interior Ministry says a proposal for the automatic distribution of migrants rescued at sea will include an opt-out clause that Berlin is prepared to use if there are signs the new system is being “abused.”

A spokesman said Wednesday that over the past 15 months Germany has taken in 225 migrants rescued from rickety dinghies in the central Mediterranean.

The spokesman, Steve Alter, told reporters in Berlin that the plan to be agreed on next week is based on those figures and “if the numbers should rise significantly” this would be a sign that it’s encouraging migrants to make the crossing or that it’s being abused, and “then the minister is firmly determined to leave the mechanism again.”

The proposal envisages Germany taking in a quarter of rescued migrants.