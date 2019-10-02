French police officers hold "anger march" over pay, suicides

PARIS (AP) — Thousands of police officers have taken to the streets of Paris to protest low wages, long hours, lack of equipment and uptick in suicides among their comrades.

The so-called "anger march" held Wednesday was the first mass mobilization by French police officers since 2001.

Police unions say officers are given inadequate equipment and were overworked and exposed to excessive violence during weekly yellow vest movement protests between mid-November and this summer.

In a symbolic action, some demonstrators lay on the ground surrounded by 51 black cardboard coffins representing police officers who took their own lives this year.

The unions also worry a government pension plan would reduce professional benefits like pension bonuses specific to police officers.