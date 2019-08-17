Fire at Saudi oil field Yemen rebels claimed attacking

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi state TV says a fire has been controlled at a massive oil and gas field after a drone attack claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

State TV said the fire struck the Shaybah oil field, which produces some 1 million barrels of crude oil a day.

Aramco and Saudi officials did not respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

The oil field at Shaybah is in the Arabian Peninsula's Empty Quarter, a sea of sand where temperatures routinely hit 50 degrees Celsius (122 degree Fahrenheit).

The site is also just a few kilometers (miles) from the border of the United Arab Emirates and some 1,200 kilometers (750 miles) from rebel-held territory in Yemen, demonstrating the range of the Houthis' drones.