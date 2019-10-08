Ecuador's leader moves government seat as clashes escalate

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador appears to be at a dangerous impasse after days of escalating protests and clashes.

President Lenín Moreno has moved his administration out of the capital, alleging he is the target of a coup attempt.

But Moreno so far has the military's support and isn't backing down from his decision to cut fuel subsidies, causing hikes in fuel prices. The unrest has spread from transport workers to indigenous demonstrators.

Moreno said Monday that Ecuador's government faces security threats and will operate from the port city of Guayaquil instead of Quito, the capital.

The president says his predecessor, Rafael Correa, is trying to destabilize Ecuador with the help of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Ecuador is among dozens of nations calling for Maduro's ouster.

Correa accuses Moreno of corruption and political persecution.