ECB's Lagarde: 'Ready to take targeted action' on economy

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The head of the European Central Bank says Europe's top monetary authority is ready to take “appropriate and targeted measures” if necessary to support the economy against the headwinds from the coronavirus.

Christine Lagarde said in a statement Monday that the virus “is a fast developing situation which creates risks for the economic outlook.” She said the bank would closely monitor developments and act “as necessary and commensurate with the underlying risks.”