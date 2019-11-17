Dubai Airshow opens as big Gulf airlines slow down purchases

Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, right, talks as Leanne Caret president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security looks on at the Boeing press conference a day ahead before Dubai Airshow in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. The senior Boeing executive says the company knows it has to re-earn the public's trust as it works to win approval from U.S. regulators to get its grounded 737 Max jets flying again after crashes that killed 346 people.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The biennial Dubai Airshow has opened as major Gulf airlines reign back big-ticket purchases after a staggering $140 billion in new orders were announced at the 2013 show before global oil prices collapsed.

The airshow, which runs from Sunday until Thursday, draws major commercial and military firms from around the world, as well as smaller manufacturers competing for business in the Middle East. The United States has the largest foreign country presence with over 100 companies represented.

The Chicago-based Boeing will likely use the airshow to emphasize its dedication to safety after crashes of its 737 Max killed 346 people. The planes have been grounded around the world, impacting customers like flydubai which has more than a dozen of the jets in its fleet and more than 230 on order.