Driver of Polish Parliament member beaten up in Brussels

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish member of the European Parliament says her driver was badly beaten up by three men as he was waiting to pick her up in downtown Brussels.

Beata Kempa said Thursday that she saw three men attack the unnamed driver, tug at his tie and damage his car as she was walking out of her hotel.

A former member of Poland's right wing government, Kempa said the driver did not provoke the attack, while one of the attackers was very aggressive.

Kempa said she would testify before Brussels police.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Kempa assured him over the phone she was fine. He expressed hope that Brussels' police will investigate.