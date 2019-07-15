Congo tracing contacts of first Ebola case in eastern city

BENI, Congo (AP) — With Ebola reaching Congo's eastern city of Goma, authorities are tracking down bus passengers who rode with a pastor who became the first confirmed case in the regional capital.

Dr. Harouna Djingarey with the World Health Organization's Ebola response said they have located the two buses that the man took before he reached Goma on Sunday.

Djingarey said Monday that the case is worrying because Goma is "the door of this region to the rest of the world." The city of more than 2 million is on the border with Rwanda.

Health officials have feared since the beginning of the outbreak last August that cases could emerge in Goma.

The Ebola outbreak has killed nearly 1,700 people in Congo and two others who returned home to Uganda while sick.