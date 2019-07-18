Circle K Mexico apologizes for "sexist" Secretary Day ad

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Circle K Mexico is apologizing for an ad on "Secretary Day" promoting a deal on chocolate, red wine and condoms.

The convenience store brand said in a Wednesday statement that it did not intend to "promote any stereotype" and highlighted its "promise to be a business that doesn't discriminate on the basis of gender."

The since-deleted ad was published Monday on Circle K Mexico's Twitter account. It depicts a cartoon image of a secretary's legs next to the phrase "If you know what I mean" in English and a wink emoji. One combo deal included wine, condoms and a Milky Way for 199 Mexican pesos (about $10).

Mexican Sen. Patricia Mercado tweeted that it was a "sexist ad."

Holidays that celebrate various professions are common in Latin America, particularly Mexico