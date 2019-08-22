China warns US tariffs will 'escalate trade friction'

FILE - In this July 18, 2019, file photo, shipping containers are loaded onto a cargo ship at a port in Nantong in eastern China's Jiangsu province. Beijing appealed to Washington on Wednesday, Aug. 21, to "meet China halfway" and end a tariff war after President Donald Trump said Americans might need to endure economic pain to achieve longer-term benefits. (Chinatopix via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — China has appealed to Washington to "meet each other halfway" and settle a trade war instead of going ahead with tariff hikes Beijing warned will trigger retaliation.

A Ministry of Commerce spokesman warned Thursday new U.S. tariffs in a fight over trade and technology would "lead to an escalation of economic and trade friction."

The Trump administration has postponed some tariff hikes previously planned for Sept. 1 on Chinese imports but others still are scheduled to go ahead.

The spokesman, Gao Feng, said at a news briefing, "we hope the United States and China can meet each other halfway and find a solution."

Gao repeated a Chinese threat to take unspecified "corresponding measures" if Trump's tariff hike goes ahead.