China's auto sales sink in July, extending yearlong decline

BEIJING (AP) — China's auto sales sank again in July, extending a yearlong contraction in the industry's biggest global market.

An industry group, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, says sales of sedans, SUVs and minivans declined 3.9% from a year earlier to 1.5 million.

Sales of electric and hybrid vehicles, which had risen in recent months, declined despite government pressure on automakers to promote the technology.

Consumer demand has been hurt by unease over Beijing's tariff war with President Donald Trump and weakening Chinese economic growth.

Auto sales for the seven months through July were off 12.8% at 11.6 million vehicles.