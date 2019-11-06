China's Xi: Macron visit boosts multilateralism, free trade

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping is hailing a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron as giving a boost to multilateralism and free trade, amid ongoing economic tensions with Washington.

Speaking at a meeting Wednesday in Beijing, Xi said the two leaders sent a "strong signal to the world about steadfastly upholding" the twin concepts along with "working together to build open economies."

Macron started his three-day visit by announcing that the European Union had struck a deal with China to prevent counterfeiting of agricultural products like wine and cheese.

Macron earlier visited a sprawling export fair in Shanghai and on Wednesday said that China and the EU must "build a stable partnership on the big questions of the world in a world that is more and more destabilized."