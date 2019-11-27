Celebrity chef Gary Rhodes dies at 59 with wife by his side

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The family of British celebrity chef Gary Rhodes say he has died at the age of 59 with his wife Jennie by his side.

A statement issued Wednesday by Grosvenor House Dubai and Le Royal Meridien in Dubai, where he operated restaurants, said the Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce his passing Tuesday.

The statement did not elaborate further on the cause of death, saying only that the family thanks everyone for their support and asks for privacy.

Fellow British celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay and Jamie Oliver expressed their sympathies with Rhodes’ wife and children in messages on Twitter Wednesday.

The National newspaper in Abu Dhabi says Rhodes had been residing in Dubai since 2010, where he was also known for his dine-in menu at cinemas.