Bridge falls in Taiwan bay, injuring 10 on boats below

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A towering bridge over a bay in eastern Taiwan has collapsed sending an oil tanker truck falling onto boats in the water below.

A disaster relief official said the collapse Tuesday set off a fire and at least 10 people have been hurt.

The bridge collapsed about 9:30 a.m. in Nanfangao, a tiny but often-crowded Pacific coast fishing village.

The weather at the time of the collapse was sunny, hours after a typhoon swept across parts of the island.

A National Fire Agency spokesperson said the tanker's fall smashed three boats.

Six of the 10 people hurt were sent to a hospital with major injuries and the other four had minor injuries.