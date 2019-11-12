Bolivian lawmaker seeks way out of crisis

Jeanine Anez, the Senate's second vice president, gives a press conference at Congress in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Anez, an opposition politician, called a legislative session on Tuesday to formally accept President Evo Morales' resignation and choose an interim replacement.

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — With Bolivia politically adrift, a 52-year-old lawmaker, women's rights activist and former television presenter is trying to fill the leadership void and guide the country out of crisis.

Jeanine Añez was a second-tier opposition figure until the resignation Sunday of President Evo Morales after 14 years in power. Morales' exit, along with the resignations of the Senate president and other senior leaders opened the way for Añez to step into the void they left.

As the Senate's second vice president, Añez is moving to take temporary control of the Senate. That could elevate her to the post of national president. Under this plan, she would act as interim president of the Andean nation as it prepares to select a new leader in new elections.