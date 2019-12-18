At least four dead, more than 20 hurt in Hong Kong bus crash

In this photo provided by Hong Kong Police Force, police officers investigate a double-decker bus after its crash on a highway from the town of Fanling, in Hong Kong Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Hong Kong emergency services say a violent crash of a double-decker bus has killed multiple people and injured more than 20 others.

HONG KONG (AP) — The crash of a double-decker bus in Hong Kong killed at least four people and injured more than 20, emergency services said.

The crash in the New Territories of Hong Kong that border mainland China tore away much of the left side of the bus and ripped a jagged hole in its roof.

Fire services said four people were killed. Hong Kong police put the death toll at five. The discrepancy was not immediately explained.

Police said the bus was traveling on a highway from the town of Fanling.