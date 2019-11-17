At least 7 die in Bangladesh gas pipeline explosion

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Police say at least seven people have been killed and another 25 injured after a gas pipeline exploded in southeastern Bangladesh.

Local police chief Mohammed Mohsin says the explosion took place Sunday morning at Patharghata area in Chittagong district. Portions of a wall of a nearby building collapsed because of the impact of the blast.

He says at least 25 people have been hospitalized.

Firefighters have joined the rescue operation.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.

Chittagong is 216 kilometers (134 miles) southeast of the capital, Dhaka.