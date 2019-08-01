Armed Palestinian shot dead breaking through Gaza fence

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says troops shot and killed a Palestinian gunman who had crossed the Gaza perimeter fence and fired on soldiers.

The army said Thursday that three soldiers were wounded in the overnight incident and that a tank "targeted a Hamas military post in Gaza" in response. The military believes the gunman, a Hamas operative, had acted alone.

The Palestinian man's death was the third along the volatile border since Israel and Hamas reached an informal cease-fire in May, following the worst bout of fighting since a 2014 war between them.

The cross-border incident took place as White House's chief Mideast envoy, Jared Kushner, is making a tour of the region in a bid to advance the Trump administration's long-awaited peace plan between the Israelis and Palestinians.