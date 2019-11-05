An ambush in Brazil's Amazon that killed a forest guardian

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The indigenous men's hunt wasn't going well, and they pushed deeper into the Amazon forest in northeastern Brazil. They ran out of water and went to a spot where they could drink and bathe.

Laércio Guajajara said the men — Forest Guardians protecting the Arariboia indigenous reserve — heard a noise in the forest coming toward the water.

They got low and waited. What emerged from the bush, according to Guajajara, wasn't a group of animals, but rather five men firing their guns in an ambush by illegal loggers that left one guardian dead and another injured. Authorities said a logger was killed.

The deadly ambush late Friday in Brazil's Maranhao state is only the most-recent demonstration of how indigenous people are increasingly vulnerable to incursions by loggers and ranchers.