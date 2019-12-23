Algeria's military chief Gaid Salah dies amid protest crisis

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algerian state media says the country's powerful military chief, Gen. Ahmed Gaid Salah, has died while his country is gripped by political uncertainty.

Algerian government radio says he died Monday morning in the military hospital of Algiers after a heart attack. Algerian media reports said Gaid Salah was 79 or 80 years old.

Gaid Salah was seen as the main power player in Algeria, especially since a pro-democracy movement with his backing pushed out the country's longtime president in April.

Gaid Salah was present at the inauguration of this gas-rich country's new president last week. The new president declared an exceptional full week of mourning, in an indication of Gaid Salah's importance.

Gaid Salah is being replaced on a temporary basis by another high-ranking general.