Afghan official: Wedding attack's death toll rises to 80

Men mourn for the victims of the Dubai City wedding hall bombing during a memorial service at a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Hundreds of people have gathered in mosques in Afghanistan's capital for memorials for scores of people killed in a horrific suicide bombing at a Kabul wedding over the weekend. less Men mourn for the victims of the Dubai City wedding hall bombing during a memorial service at a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Hundreds of people have gathered in mosques in Afghanistan's ... more Photo: Rafiq Maqbool, AP Photo: Rafiq Maqbool, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Afghan official: Wedding attack's death toll rises to 80 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says the death toll in a suicide bombing at a wedding in Kabul claimed by the local Islamic State affiliate has risen to 80. The initial death toll in Saturday's blast was 63.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi said on Wednesday that 17 civilians have died from their wounds in recent days. He says 30 people were in critical condition after the attack.

The new toll was confirmed as the United States envoy negotiating with the Taliban for an end to nearly 18 years of fighting in Afghanistan is returning to Qatar to resume the talks with the insurgents.

Concerns are growing that the IS threat will mean little peace for Afghan civilians despite the U.S.-Taliban negotiations to end America's longest war.