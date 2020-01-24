AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, a health official scans the body temperature of a passenger as she arrives at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia. Indonesia is screening travelers from overseas for a new type of coronavirus as fears spread about a mysterious infectious disease after its first death reported in China.

A health official scans the body temperature of a passenger arriving at Indonesia's Jakarta airport, as fears mount over a new virus spreading from China.

In other images from the Asia Pacific region this week, a roadside snack vendor in New Delhi waits for customers near a protest site against a new citizenship law that opponents say threatens India's secular identity.

A man swims in a partially frozen lake at a public park in Beijing.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

